AFCON 2019: Jersey Numbers For Black Stars Players Confirmed Ahead Of AFCON

Squad numbers for the Black Stars players ahead of the 2019 African Nations Cup have been revealed.

Andre Ayew, Asamoah Gyan, Mubarak Wakaso and Thomas Partey maintained their jersey numbers from the last edition of the tournament in Gabon. They will wear jerseys number 3, 10, 11 and 5, respectively.

Defender Baba Rahman will wear jersey number 17, Christian Atsu has jersey numbered 7, Jordan Ayew gets jersey numbered 9 and Afriyie Acquah has jersey numbered 6.

Debutant Thomas Agyapong, Kassim Nuhu, Joseph Aidoo have been handed jersey number 3, 15 and 18, respectively.

Other AFCON 2019 first-timers namely Felix Annan will wear jersey numbered 16, while Lawrence Ati Zi Gi has jersey number 12.

Lumor Agbenyenu will be in jersey numbered 14, with Kwabena Owusu receiving jersey number 8.

The rest of the debutants Joseph Attamah Laweh, Caleb Ekuban and Samuel Owusu, will wear jersey numbered 2, 13 and 19, respectively

Ghana’s pre-AFCON preparation has been scrappy, having failed to score in any of their two games: lost 1-0 against Namibia, before they drew goalless against South Africa.

