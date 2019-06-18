NC Special Cup: I'm The Only Coach With The Requisite Skills To Beat Kotoko - Johnson Smith

Veteran trainer, Johnson Smith is upbeat ahead of the grand finale of the Normalization Committee Special Competition where Karela United will play against Asante Kotoko.

Karela pulling off a shock in Obuasi with a 1-0 win over Ashantigold while Kotoko snatched a penalty shootout win over Hearts of Oak (5-4).

“I have respect for all teams, but I don’t fear any team because I'm an extraordinary coach so I don't panic playing against the big teams because I know what I'm doing,” Smith told Ashh FM.

“Everyone should expect a win when we come up against Asante Kotoko in the final. I perfectly acknowledge they are my former club and how experienced they are, but notwithstanding, we are beating them in the final.”

Karela defeated Hearts of Oak 1-0 in the group stage last April, finishing second with 17 points behind the Phobians (18pts).

The winner of the Special Competition will represent Ghana in next season’s Caf Champions League.