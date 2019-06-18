NC Special Cup: I'm The Only Coach With The Requisite Skills To Beat Kotoko - Johnson Smith
By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
JUN 18, 2019 FOOTBALL NEWS
Veteran trainer, Johnson Smith is upbeat ahead of the grand finale of the Normalization Committee Special Competition where Karela United will play against Asante Kotoko.
Karela pulling off a shock in Obuasi with a 1-0 win over Ashantigold while Kotoko snatched a penalty shootout win over Hearts of Oak (5-4).
“I have respect for all teams, but I don’t fear any team because I'm an extraordinary coach so I don't panic playing against the big teams because I know what I'm doing,” Smith told Ashh FM.
“Everyone should expect a win when we come up against Asante Kotoko in the final. I perfectly acknowledge they are my former club and how experienced they are, but notwithstanding, we are beating them in the final.”
Karela defeated Hearts of Oak 1-0 in the group stage last April, finishing second with 17 points behind the Phobians (18pts).
The winner of the Special Competition will represent Ghana in next season’s Caf Champions League.
NC Special Cup: I'm The Only Coach With The Requisite Skills To Beat Kotoko - Johnson Smith
Veteran trainer, Johnson Smith is upbeat ahead of the grand finale of the Normalization Committee Special Competition where Karela United will play against Asante Kotoko.
Karela pulling off a shock in Obuasi with a 1-0 win over Ashantigold while Kotoko snatched a penalty shootout win over Hearts of Oak (5-4).
“I have respect for all teams, but I don’t fear any team because I'm an extraordinary coach so I don't panic playing against the big teams because I know what I'm doing,” Smith told Ashh FM.
“Everyone should expect a win when we come up against Asante Kotoko in the final. I perfectly acknowledge they are my former club and how experienced they are, but notwithstanding, we are beating them in the final.”
Karela defeated Hearts of Oak 1-0 in the group stage last April, finishing second with 17 points behind the Phobians (18pts).
The winner of the Special Competition will represent Ghana in next season’s Caf Champions League.