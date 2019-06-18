Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: [trailer] Anas To Drop Shocking Video On Children At Orphanage Eating ...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
18.06.2019 Cup of Nations

Afcon 2019: Amuneke Upbeat As Tanzania Makes Return To Cup of Nations

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Emmanuel Amuneke
JUN 18, 2019 CUP OF NATIONS

Tanzanian head coach, Emmanuel Amuneke, has restated his confidence in the Taifa Stars’ chances at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, 39 years since they last featured at the continental showpiece.

The Tanzanian team is drawn in a tough first-round group with Algeria, Senegal and Kenya.

They lost 1-0 to hosts Egypt before they held Zimbabwe to a 1-1 draw in warm-up games leading up to their return to the biggest stage of African football.

“We will give it our best shot,” said Amuneke.

“It will be an interesting and open tournament.

“We have had a very good preparation, which ended with our last friendly against Zimbabwe.

“We used this match to test other players in the squad. It was a good game against Zimbabwe.”

Tanzania begin their campaign on Sunday against Senegal.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Staff Writer
Africa Cup of Nations 2019
Africa Cup of Nations 2019
Catch Up with the latest news, scores, fixtures and many more...
TOP STORIES

Nana Addo cuts sod for $100m military housing project

5 hours ago

2020 polls: Be firm and impartial – Kufuor to EC

5 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line