Afcon 2019: Amuneke Upbeat As Tanzania Makes Return To Cup of Nations

Tanzanian head coach, Emmanuel Amuneke, has restated his confidence in the Taifa Stars’ chances at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, 39 years since they last featured at the continental showpiece.

The Tanzanian team is drawn in a tough first-round group with Algeria, Senegal and Kenya.

They lost 1-0 to hosts Egypt before they held Zimbabwe to a 1-1 draw in warm-up games leading up to their return to the biggest stage of African football.

“We will give it our best shot,” said Amuneke.

“It will be an interesting and open tournament.

“We have had a very good preparation, which ended with our last friendly against Zimbabwe.

“We used this match to test other players in the squad. It was a good game against Zimbabwe.”

Tanzania begin their campaign on Sunday against Senegal.