Karela United Places $100K On Striker Diawisie Taylor

The Communications Director of Karela United, Eric Alagidede, has confirmed that his outfit is ready to let striker Diawisie Taylor walk away with a price of $100,000.

Taylor has been on a sparkling form in the ongoing Normalization Committee Special Competition scoring ten goals in the competition.

He scored the only goal against Ashgold in the semifinals which propelled his side to book their place in the finals of the competition.

However, media reports suggest that Asante Kotoko have expressed their interest in the enterprising and are leading the race to sign the forward but Mr Alagidede claims they are ready to sell the play at a price of $100,000.

"He can only go for $100k," Eric Alagidede told Sikka FM.

He further insisted that the striker is part of the plans should qualify for the CAF Champions League next season.

"He [Diawisie Taylor] is in our plans for the CAF Champions League and we will only let him go if we get the right replacement and price," he added.

Karela United will play Asante Kotoko in the finals of the Normalization Committee Special Competition.

However, the venue for the final clash is yet to be decided by the Committee.