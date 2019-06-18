AFCON 2019: Augustine Arhinful Implores Black Stars Scouts To Scouts Benin Properly Ahead Of AFCON

Former Black Stars forward, Augustine Arhinful has called on Black Stars scouts to give a good report to the technical team of the Black Stars ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations.

David Duncan, Sellas Tetteh and Mas-Ud Dramani have been named as the scouts for the team ahead of the tournament in Egypt.

But according to the former Borussia Dortmund and Ashgold forward, the Black Stars scouts must pay careful attention to Benin insisting they can hurt the Black Stars.

"The most serious team we need to scout in our group is Benin," he told Sikka FM.

"They are minors and we need to scout them and plan well against them," he added.

Ghana are in Group F alongside Cameroon, Guinea Bissau and Benin.

The Black Stars will play their first game against Benin at the Ismailia Stadium on June 25.

The team is currently in Dubai preparing for the tournament.

However, Ghana will arrive in Egypt on June 20 for the tournament that kicks off on June 21 to July 19.