AFCON 2019: 'New Players Will Help Us In Egypt' - Black Stars General Captain Insists

General captain of the Black Stars, Asamoah Gyan believes that the debutants in the squad have the requisite qualities to help the team greatly during the 2019 AFCON.

The likes of Samuel Owusu, Kwabena Owusu, Caleb Ekuban, Joseph Aidoo and Kasim Nuhu are all in Kwesi Appiah's final 23 man squad for the tournament.

And according to the Kayserispor forward, the combination of the skills of the new players and the experience of the rest of the squad will be helpful for the Black Stars in the face of a challenging tournament.

“It is an all-round team and these new boys are hungry and ready to make the nation proud. They showed some good skills against South Africa and that is good for the team. We will support them with our experience and we will see what happens.

"The tournament will not be easy and it is longer than before. We will have to play about seven games and it will not be easy. In addition, it will be hot in Egypt in terms of the weather.

"But we will make sure we push harder. We are about to end our training camp and we will be ready for Egypt. The fans should keep praying for us and hopefully, we will get there and do what we do best.”

Ghana will open its campaign on June 25 against Benin in Ismaily before facing Cameroon and Guinea-Bissau in their final two group games.

The team will arrive in Egypt on June 20.