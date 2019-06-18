AFCON 2019: Ghana Are Favorites To Win AFCON, Says Augustine Arhinful

Augustine Arhinful beleives the Black Stars cannot be looked down as favourites at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Ghana are on a mission to end its 3 7 years trophy drought after winning Africa's finest tournament in 1082.

The team failed to win any of their two friendlies against Namibia and South Africa ahead of the tournament that starts on June 21 to July 19.

But according to the former Ghanaian international, he is confident the Black Stars will always be favourites at the Nations Cup irrespective of their form.

"Ghana can't be looked down as a favourite. It's not about having big name players abroad but a national team that has teamwork and cohesion," he told Sikka Sports.

"I believe come what may, Ghana will win the AFCON even if not this one but subsequent ones," he said.

Ghana are in Group F alongside Cameroon, Benin and Guinea Bissau.

The team will arrive in Egypt for the tournament on June 20.