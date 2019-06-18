NC Special Cup: We Will Beat Asante Kotoko Even In Heaven, Says Karela United Coach Johnson Smith

Head coach Karela United, Johnson Smith has sensationally reiterated that his side is currently the best team in the country insisting they will beat Asante Kotoko in the finals of the Normalization Committee Special Competition.

The Premier League debutant has been a revelation beating all the giants on their way to the finals.

The Aiyinase based side defeated Ashgold by a lone goal in the semifinals of the Normalization Committee Special Competition at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium on Sunday.

Karela United will play Asante Kotoko in the finals of the competition with the winner set to represent Ghana at the CAF Champions League.

However, ahead of the clash, the veteran trainer has insisted they are ready for the clash insisting they will beat the Porcupine Warriors.

"I have trained my players and have given them experience so if they like let's play the game in heaven we will beat Kotoko," he told Otec FM.

"No team in Ghana is better than us, we are ready to play anywhere the NC tells us to even if we should play in heaven.

"We respect Kotoko, they are big and one of the oldest team in Ghana but we are never afraid of them because the players playing for Kotoko are equally the same as Karela players," he added.