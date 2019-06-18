Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: [trailer] Anas To Drop Shocking Video On Children At Orphanage Eating ...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
18.06.2019 Cup of Nations

AFCON 2019: Egypt Move Camp To Cairo Ahead Of Tournament Opener With Zimbabwe

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
AFCON 2019: Egypt Move Camp To Cairo Ahead Of Tournament Opener With Zimbabwe
JUN 18, 2019 CUP OF NATIONS

The Pharaohs of Egypt has moved their camping base from Alexandria to Cairo ahead of their opening match against Zimbabwe in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament which will be starting on Friday.

The North Africans, are expected to host this year’s continental showdown which has been expanded from 16 to 24 teams.

In the past couple of weeks, the team has been holding their training camp in Alexandria where they played some friendly matches against Tanzania and Guinea.

The record champions defeated Tanzania 1-0, after which they went on to post a 3-1 victory over Tanzania just last Sunday.

A statement from the Egyptian Football Association on Monday confirmed that the team is relocated Cairo to wrap up their preparations ahead of the tournament opener with Zimbabwe.

“The team left Borg Al-Arab this evening (Monday) and will arrive at Cairo in order to start the Nations Cup and resume normal training on Tuesday,” the statement said.

Pitted in Group A, the seven-time African Champions will go on to play DR Congo and Uganda in the tournament.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo News Writer
Africa Cup of Nations 2019
Africa Cup of Nations 2019
Catch Up with the latest news, scores, fixtures and many more...
TOP STORIES

Nana Addo cuts sod for $100m military housing project

5 hours ago

2020 polls: Be firm and impartial – Kufuor to EC

5 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line