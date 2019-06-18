AFCON 2019: Egypt Move Camp To Cairo Ahead Of Tournament Opener With Zimbabwe

The Pharaohs of Egypt has moved their camping base from Alexandria to Cairo ahead of their opening match against Zimbabwe in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament which will be starting on Friday.

The North Africans, are expected to host this year’s continental showdown which has been expanded from 16 to 24 teams.

In the past couple of weeks, the team has been holding their training camp in Alexandria where they played some friendly matches against Tanzania and Guinea.

The record champions defeated Tanzania 1-0, after which they went on to post a 3-1 victory over Tanzania just last Sunday.

A statement from the Egyptian Football Association on Monday confirmed that the team is relocated Cairo to wrap up their preparations ahead of the tournament opener with Zimbabwe.

“The team left Borg Al-Arab this evening (Monday) and will arrive at Cairo in order to start the Nations Cup and resume normal training on Tuesday,” the statement said.

Pitted in Group A, the seven-time African Champions will go on to play DR Congo and Uganda in the tournament.