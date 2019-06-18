AFCON 2019: Coach Kwesi Appiah Impressed With Peace At Black Stars Camp

Kwesi Appiah says the Black Stars camp in Dubai ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations tournament has been the “most peaceful” he has witnessed as coach of the senior national team.

The Black Stars have been based in the Arab country since June 1, preparing for the continental showpiece in Egypt.

“Since day one, we have been training very hard and the players have been cooperating very well.

So far this camping has been the most peaceful. Everything is going so well,” Kwesi Appiah told Joy Sports.

”I am very confident in the team because it doesn't matter who plays, all of them have confidence. Their willingness to kill themselves for the nation is really high and there is big time unity in camp,” he added.

They have been involved in two warm-up games against Namibia and South Africa. The Black Stars lost to Namibia before drawing with South Africa over the weekend.

In the two games, they failed to score a goal. This has left many fans worried but Appiah says they will work on solving the problem before Black Stars first game against Benin.

”Against Namibia, we didn't create many chances which was a worry but against South Africa, we created so many goalscoring opportunities and for me, that was the most important thing.

"The other aspect as to making sure we get the balls in the net is something that we are going to work on in the next nine days.”

The four-time champions will play in Group F alongside Cameroon, Guinea-Bissau and Benin.

Ghana's opening match will be against Benin on 25 June at the Ismailia Stadium.