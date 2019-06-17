Diawisie Taylor Confirms Desire To Join Asante Kotoko

Karela United striker, Diawisie Taylor has given Asante Kotoko hope in their pursuit for his signature of the striker.

The Porcupine Warriors is believed to have expressed their interest in the services of the Taylor who is in a form of his career, and the former Bibiani Gold star man has confirmed the talks and reveals his desires.

However, the enterprising forward has confirmed his desire to join the Kumasi based side.

"Everything is in the hands of my managers, they (Kotoko) have been talking with my managers but I am more concentrated on my training for the (NC) tournament", he told FOX FM.

Asked whether he'll personally like to play for Kotoko, Taylor answered in affirmative.

"Oh why not, if I get (Kotoko) I'll play, in Ghana here Kotoko is a big club and every player playing wants to move forward so, why not if I get I will play", he added.

Taylor will come against Asante Kotoko in the finals of the Normalization Committee Special Competition after defeating Ashgold in the semifinals by a lone goal at the Len Clay Stadium.