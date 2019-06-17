Ghana’s Tabul Abraham Loses But Satisfied

Ghana's Tabul Abraham was knocked out in round one for the WBO intercontinental cruiserweight title fight against Evgeny Tishchenko in Russia on Sunday 16/June/ 2019.

Despite suffering a round one TKO loss, the Ghanaian Abraham Tabul was happy and showed great sportsmanship and joy with smiles at the end of the fight.

He says the exposure was great and hopes to come back better and bigger to win.

He told reporters that he was very happy for the fight and the experience gained in fighting away from home, which is not easy.

He thanked the promoter and promised to hit the gym to correct his mistakes and win next time.