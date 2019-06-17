Women’s World Cup: South Africa Crush Out Of Tourney After Losing 4-0 To Germany

The Banyana Banyana of South Africa has disappointingly crushed out of the Women’s World Cup currently ongoing in France after losing 4-0 to Germany on Monday afternoon.

Having already lost their first two matches in Group B, South Africa were hoping to pip the Germans to have any chance of making it into the knockout stage of the competition.

Unfortunately for them, a German side that proved to be far superior terrorized and put them to the sword to send them packing from the tournament. A fine goal in the second half dragged the game beyond the reach of the South Africans who conceded 3 times in the first half.

Midfielder Melanie Leupolz headed in the opener from a corner kick on the 14th minute before goalkeeper Andile Dlamini's error in handed Sara Dabritz the ball on a silver platter to bang in the second for the Germans.

The victors went on to score two additional goals courtesy strikes from experienced Alexandra Popp and Lina Magull.

Though the Banyana Banyana had some chances to get on the score sheet, they failed to capitalize on those opportunities and had to settle for a painful loss. They bow out of the tournament having failed to win a single match.