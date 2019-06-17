In-Form Diawisie Taylor Open To Kotoko Move

Top scorer in the tier 1 of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Normalization Committee (NC) Special Competition, Diawisie Taylor has noted that he is open to making the switch from Karela United to play for Kumasi Asante Kotoko.

The player in the past couple of weeks has been linked with a move to the Kumasi based side as well some of the top teams on the local scene following his outstanding displays in the special competition.

Speaking in an interview with Fox FM earlier today after scoring the solitary goal to send his side into the final of the tier 1 yesterday, Diawisie Taylor confirmed Kotoko is in touch with his management for a potential move to become a Porcupine Warrior.

“Everything is in the hands of my managers, they (Kotoko) have been talking with my managers but I am more concentrated on my training for the (NC) tournament”, the former Bibiani Gold Stars goal poacher noted.

On whether he will love to play for Kotoko, the young attacker responded, “Oh why not, if I get (Kotoko) I'll play, in Ghana here Kotoko is a big club and every player playing wants to move forward so, why not if I get I will play”.

Meanwhile, Karela United has booked a date with Kotoko for the final of the competition which will be played at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, June 23, 2019.

Diawisie Taylor will feature for the Anyinase based side and will be key if they are to beat their opponent to emerge as winners.