REVEALED: Special Competition Tier 1 Final To Be Played At The Accra Sports Stadium

The GFA Normalization Committee (NC) Special Competition tier 1 final between Kumasi Asante Kotoko and Karela United will be played at the Accra Sports Stadium, spokesperson of the competition, Kennedy Boakye Ansah has revealed.

“The final of the NC Special Competition tier one between Kotoko and Karela United will be played on Sunday, June 23, 2019, at the Accra Sports Stadium at 3:00PM”, he said

The competition which started a couple of months ago has gradually reached its conclusion stage with the grand finale expected to be played this weekend. One team each, from the Premier A and Premier B, has qualified for the final and will be fighting for the ultimate glory.

Whiles Kotoko will be coming in from the Premier A, Karela United will also represent the Premier B after. Both sides booked their tickets to the final yesterday after winning their semi-final matches.

The Porcupine Warriors overcame a tough Accra Hearts of Oak side who have been impressive throughout the tournament. After playing out a 1-1 draw at the end of 90 minutes, the Kumasi based side went on to win the penalty shootout 5-4.

Karela, on the other hand, dispatched Obuasi Ashanti Gold at their own backyard courtesy a solitary goal from the competitions top scorer Diawisie Taylor.

The stage is now set for the competition to be climaxed. The match will be played on Sunday, June 23, 2019.

The winner of the fixture will represent Ghana in the next edition of the CAF Champions League.