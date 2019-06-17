CK Akunnor Jams With ‘Ɔmo Ada’ Song After Beating Hearts [VIDEO]

Asante Kotoko coach, C.K Akonnor, ecstatically took to the ‘Ɔmo Ada’ dance – literary meaning ‘They are sleeping – to celebrate his win over Hearts of Oak on Sunday.

The Porcupine Warriors whipped the Phobians 5:4 on penalties at the Accra Sports Stadium to book their name in the finals of the Special Competition.

In form Fatawu Safiu broke the deadlock with an exceptional finish in the fourth minute. Hearts of Oak were awarded a penalty in the 94th minute after Kotoko defender Evans Owusu stopped a goal-bound effort with his hand.

Christopher Bonney converted the spot-kick to send the game to penalties which Kotoko won 5-4.

Asante Kotoko will play Karela United in the finals of the competition.

The winner will represent Ghana at the CAF Chmapions League.