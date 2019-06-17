AFCON 2019: I Will Quit Should Egypt Fail To Qualify - Javier Aguirre

Egypt head coach, Javier Aguirre has sensationally insisted that he will resign should he fail to achieve his target at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations finals.

Mexican tactician Aguirre has been tasked with delivering Egypt's record-extending eighth AFCON title.

"We don’t think about anything right now except the opening game against Zimbabwe. I am only focused on the tournament and I am bound with the Egyptian Football Association with a contract,” Aguirre told reporters.

“However, I will definitely leave if I found myself incapable of achieving the targets of Egypt.

“We have a squad of 23 players that were chosen by the technical staff with utmost conviction, so I don’t want to discuss any other player out of the list. We will return to Cairo on June 17 to resume preparations. We can’t wait to play at Cairo Stadium in front of the Egyptian audience."

The North African giants have been pitted against Zimbabwe, Uganda and Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) in Group A.

Egypt are scheduled to host the tournament between 21 June to July 19.