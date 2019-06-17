Kotoko, Karela Qualify For NC Special Competition Finals

Asante Kotoko and Karela FC have reached the finals of the NC Tier One Special Competition after defeating Hearts of Oak and Ashantigold respectively.

Kotoko defeated their arch-rivals, Hearts 5:4 on penalties in a nerve-racking shootout in Accra.

A 4th-minute goal by Abdul Fatawu Safiu appeared to be enough to win the match in normal time for Kotoko, but a last-gasp equaliser for Hearts denied Kotoko victory.

The Phobians were awarded a penalty deep in injury time, and Christopher Bonney displayed great composure to slot in the equaliser for Hearts to send the game into penalty shoot out.

The equaliser was a heart-breaking moment for Kotoko fans, as the penalty was virtually the last kick of the match.

In the shoot out, both Hearts and Kotoko scored their opening four kicks, and after missed Hearts' 5th kick, skipper Amos Frimpong scored Kotoko's 5th to hand victory to Kotoko.

In the other semifinals, Karela FC stunned Ashantigold with a 1:0 win at the Len Clay Stadium in Obuasi in the other semifinals.

The match was also heading for the penalties but the visitors stunned their hosts with a last-gasp winner in injury time by Diamisie Taylor.