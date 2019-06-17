Kim Grant Vows To Clinch Premier League Title With Hearts of Oak

Coach Kim Grant has reiterated that his team is getting stronger and has pledged to win the Ghana Premier League title when it resumes.

The Phobians were crashed out of the Normalization Committee Special Competition by their arch-rivals Asante Kotoko on Sunday in the Tier I Special Competition semi-final at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The Porcupine Warriors stunned Hearts of Oak on penalties by 5-4.

Despite the defeat to Kotoko, former Ghanaian international is pleased with the performance of his players in the competition and is hopefully they will win the league title when the new season starts.

“Everybody is disappointed by the outcome of the match. We gave out our all. The team is getting stronger as hopefully, we will come back for the league title when it starts”, the Hearts of Oak gaffer told Happy FM.

Hearts of Oak missed the chance to end their 10-year trophy drought as they will now have to wait for another title in the coming season.