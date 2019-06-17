Record-breaking Lloyd propels USA into World Cup last 16

Carli Lloyd became the first player to score in six consecutive women's World Cup matches as the United States brushed aside Chile 3-0 on Sunday to secure passage to the last 16 for the north Americans.

Lloyd netted twice in the first half either side of a Julie Ertz goal, as the USA joined Sweden -- who beat Thailand 5-1 earlier -- in qualifying for the knockout phase from Group F.

Their goal difference is such that a draw when they face the Swedes in Le Havre on Thursday will see them advance in first place, which increases the chances of a heavyweight quarter-final showdown back in Paris with hosts France.

Hat-trick hero in the 2015 final win over Japan, Lloyd squandered the chance to get a third goal in this game as she missed a late penalty, but her double here at the Parc des Princes still took her into the record books.

The 36-year-old has now overtaken the mark of Birgit Prinz, the German who found the net at five consecutive matches at the 2003 World Cup.