NC Special Cup: Black Stars Players Watch Semifinal Clash Between Hearts And Kotoko

Black Stars players watched the Hearts-Kotoko game in the semifinal of the NC Special Competition on Sunday.

The team is currently camping in the United Arab Emirates ahead of the Nations Cup in Egypt spent their free time watching Kotoko defeat Hearts of Oak on penalties at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Asamoah Gyan and Felix Annan are known to be true Kotoko supporters and enjoyed watching their team beat arch-rivals Hearts of Oak.

An entertaining encounter saw the game ended 1-1 in 90 minutes after a Fatawu Safiu early strike was cancelled by Christopher Bonney from the spot in the final minute.

Dropped Black Stars defender Mohammed Alhassan missed his spot as Amos Frimpong expertly converted to send the reds to the final of the competition.

Kotoko will play Karela United in the final of the Normalization Committee Special Competition.

Most of the players watch via Facebook live, where both teams were telecasting the game.