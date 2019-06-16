Samuel Tetteh Extends Loan Spell With Austrian Side LASK Linz

Former West Africa Football Academy striker, Samuel Tetteh has extended his loan stay at Austrian top-flight side LASK Linz for one more year.

LASK Linz have also the first option to sign him if his contract deal expires at the end of the 2019/20 season.

"I am very happy that the LASK gives me the confidence, I feel very well in Linz. I would like to call my performance even more and take the next step with the team" Tetteh said.

The 22-year-old owned by Red Bull Salzburg joined the side in January 2018 for one-and-a-half season loan deal.

He excelled last season by scoring seven goals in 28 competitive games as LASK Linz secured a Europa League spot.