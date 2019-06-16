MTN Invitational Golf Attracts Dignitaries

The 2019 MTN Invitational Golf Tournament which took place at the Tema Country Club has been described as one of the best well-organized events with number of participants and the interest shown by top executives who were present.

Dr. Ishmael Yamson MTN Board Chairman, Prof. Plange Rhule MTN Board Member, Mr. Samuel Appiah Senior Manager Territory Sales, Mr. Daniel Asare Senior Manager Enterprising and Captain Nana Ami Agyei III Tutu Krobohene and the Twifohene of the Tutu Akwapem Traditional Area, were some of the distinguished officials who graced the tournament.

Others were Lady Captain Mona Myles Lamptey, Hon. Nana Owusu Agyapong, Mr. Joseph Nettey, Captain Avoryonste, Nii Ashitey of Tafo Golf Club,

There were young and top golfers from hosts Tema, Achimota, Bogoso and Tafo.

Dr. Ishmael Yamson, Board Chairman of MTN expressed that the MTN Invitational Golf Tournament has proven to be a worthy opportunity for networking and providing leads for business expansion.

He noted that this year has been an exciting year for the MTN Invitational Golf Tournament, and the recent one at Bogoso is a testimony.

“As a leader in the telecommunications sector, we continue to work towards achieving our vision “to lead the delivery of a bold new digital world to our customers”. To bring this to your doorsteps, MTN Ghana launched the TurboNet, a super-fast 4G internet router that brings unparalleled internet speeds to businesses and individual homes. The Turbonet, without doubt, is transforming the way we do business, engage with things and interact with people in our daily lives. We refer to it as the ‘Revolution’ in the digital space when it comes to high- speed home broadband. We encourage you to get one for yourself and possibly for a friend” he said.

According to Dr. Yamson, MTN continues to attain milestones in their operations as a business, as they organized the biggest AGM in the history of the Ghana Stock Exchange.

He thanked the golfers for coming in their numbers.

Mr. Samuel Gyekye of Tafo won the Men’s Group A event with a net score of 68 points.