AFCON 2019: Asamoah Gyan Admits Needing More Game Time To Be 100% Ready

General Captain for the Black Stars of Ghana, Asamoah Gyan has admitted that though he is feeling good ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), he still needs a couple of games to be 100% ready the tournament.

The veteran attacker recovered from an injury in time to earn a call up into the national team ahead of the continental showdown in Egypt next week. He is now one of 4 strikers who will be charged to bang in the goals for the Black Stars at this year’s AFCON.

Speaking to the media after featuring for the side in their pre-tournament friendly match against South Africa yesterday, the Kayserispor striker indicated that it was good for him to get some minutes because he believes he needs the game time to ensure he gets into the best shape for the tournament.

“It's a good opportunity for me. Since we got to the camp this is my first game. I played quite some minutes and I felt alright”.

“We are getting there but personally I need a couple of games to get my 100% because since we came here we have had a couple of games but this is my first game. The movement was alright as I had a good header which I was unlucky”, Asamoah Gyan shared.

The AFCON will start on Friday, June 21, 2019, with Ghana set to play the likes of Benin, Guinea Bissau, and defending Champions Cameroon at the Group stage.