AFCON 2019: Egyptian Referee Gehad Gerisha Ban Lifted; Set To Officiate AFCON

Egyptian referee Gehad Gerisha has had his ban lifted by CAF and will now join the other officials for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

The 43-year-old is one of the most highly rated referees on the continent, which to an extent is how his original ban came about.

Due to his status in African football, Gerisha was selected for the first leg of the 2019 CAF Champions League final between Wydad Casablanca and Esperance de Tunis.

A controversial call from Gerisha saw a penalty awarded to Esperance, and the ensuing drama saw CAF ban the referee for 6 months.

While it has been less than a month since CAF’s decision, it has already been reversed as he will now take part in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, making it 6 Egyptian officials at their home tournament.