AFCON 2019: Nana Addo's Involvement Can Propel Black Stars To Win AFCON, Says Former GFA Boss

Astute football administrator, Alhaji MND Jawula beleives the involvement of Ghana’s President Nana Akufo-Addo in the Black Stars quest to win the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations title will urge the team on to the ultimate.

President Akufo Addo intervened when Asamoah Gyan decided to retire from the national team ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations due to who captains the team for the tournament.

However, prior of the team's departure to Dubai for their three weeks camping ahead of the tournament in Egypt, the president hosted the players and the technical team of the Black Stars to bid them farewell ahead of the tournament.

However, the former Ghana FA boss in an interview with Accra based Atinka FM recounted the days of ex-President Kwame Nkrumah and other African presidents who were pivotal in their respective national teams leading to their sides winning the AFCON trophy.

According to him, the direct involvement of Nana Akufo-Addo in this year’s Africa campaign will urge the players on to win the ultimate.

"The direct involvement of the President (Nana Addo) will prove very critical to the team's quest to win the trophy”, he told Atinka FM.

“It will send a very clear message to the players that look, the most important person in the land is monitoring you so go to the pitch and sacrifice. That alone is great motivation.

"It happened under Kwame Nkrumah, Kenneth Kaunda and other African presidents who showed such interest were able to win. I think it will happen for the Stars this time", he added.

There have been reports in the local media that this year’s AFCON campaign has been declared as a presidential project with a budget of $8 million allocated.

The Black Stars will be hoping to end their 37-years AFCON drought at this year’s tournament.

Ghana has been paired alongside defending champions Cameroon, Benin and Guinea-Bissau

The Black Stars will begin their campaign against Benin on June 25 at the Ismaili Sports Stadium.

The team is, however, expected to arrive in Egypt on June 20.