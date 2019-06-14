Armwrestling Challenge Touches Kumasi

Kumasi is ready to host the next stage of the Eagle Extra Stout armwrestling challenge next Saturday.

Dubbed 'The Ashanti Challenge', this event has already been to the Western, Eastern and the Brong regions, aimed at encouraging participation.

The Ashanti Region's event‒ which is open to the general public (men and women 18 years and above in six weight categories‒ will also serve as a platform for crowning the best armwrestlers in the region who may eventually be drafted into the national team.

Janet & Son’s Spot at Krofuom, a suburb of Kumasi, will host the event which has already generated a 'wrangle over', as two of Ghana’s best ‒ Derrick Kwakye (Asoka) and Mark Antwi (Punisher) ‒ are hotly billed to encounter each other to settle on who is the best puller in the country.

The Ashanti challenge is expected to be the biggest and most attended per the anxiety by players and patrons, as registration is free for players who will be drawn from the gyms, keep fit clubs, security services, tertiary institutions and the general community.

Ghana Armwrestling Federation (GAF) and Eagle Extra Stout will take the June 22 event to the communities with friendly battles in selected training gyms and drinking spots/bars around Amakom, Bantama, Kejetia, Suntreso, Patase, Dechemso and other areas within and outside Kumasi.

The Eagle Extra Stout armwrestling challenge is a collaboration between GAF and Eagle Extra Stout brand, a full-flavoured and satisfying stout from Accra Brewery Limited (ABL).

The Vice President of GAF, Kofi Addo-Agyekum, eulogised ABL for their investment in the least financed sports such as armwrestling, inter-school athletics, club soccer and others.

---Daily Guide