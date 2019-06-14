Tier 1 Semi-Finals: Our Single Objective Is To Beat Kotoko – Hearts CEOr

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Accra Hearts of Oak, Mr. Frederick Moore has stressed that the objective of the Phobians ahead of their semi-final match in the semi-finals of the tier 1 of the GFA Normalization Committee (NC) special competition is to record a win.

The two most glamorous clubs in the country will take center stage this weekend in a bid to book qualification to the grand finale of the tier 1 competition as they look to book a spot in the next edition of the CAF Champions League.

This will be the first time the Phobians will be playing their sworn enemies this year and the stakes are high especially when the match will be played in front of their home fans in Accra.

Speaking in an interview on Asempa FM on Friday morning, Mr. Frederick Moore has noted that all their preparations and planning in the past couple of weeks will ensure they give the Porcupine Warriors their match order when they host them in the Super Sunday Clash.

“We are preparing and planning to win. Am not a prophet so am not going to give you the scoreline. But what I can tell you is that we are preparing and planning to win”.

“We are trying to do all the 5 P’s because perfect planning prevents poor performance. So we are doing all we can within the realms of possibility with a single objective that we are coming to win”, the CEO shared.

The match which will be played on June 16, 2019, at the Accra Sports Stadium will kick off at 15:00GMT.