AFCON 2019: PFAG Reaffirms Belief In Black Stars Ahead Of AFCON

The Professional Footballers Association of Ghana (PFAG) has reaffirmed its best wishes to the entire management and playing body of the Senior National Team, the Black Stars, as they get set to wage war on the rest of the continent at the African Cup of Nations, Egypt 2019.

Earlier this week, Head Coach Kwesi Appiah unveiled his final list of 23 gallant warriors that will represent the nation during Africa’s football showpiece event slated to kick off in Egypt on the 21st of June 2019.

The Black Stars have been pooled alongside Cameroun, Guinea-Bissau and Benin in Group F, and the PFAG is confident that 2019 will be the year that Ghana will win that elusive 5th continental crown.

AFCON 2019 represents the 8th straight Nations Cup tournament that Ghana has qualified for, and having finished in the top 4 in each of the last 7 events, the PFAG is backing Coach Kwesi Appiah and his charges to clinch the ultimate diadem on offer this year.

Credit:pfag.com.gh