AFCON 2019: Ghana Slip In Latest FIFA Rankings; Unchanged In Africa Rankings Ahead Of AFCON

Ghana have slipped one place in the latest FIFA rankings released on Thursday for the month of June ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

However, the team still remain Africa's best sixth countries.

Senegal are the continent's highest-ranked national team after moving up one place to the 22nd position.

Tunisia's Carthage Eagles are second as they are ranked 25 in the world; followed by the Super Eagles of Nigeria who are in the 45th position after sliding three places.

Morocco (47) and DR Congo (49) occupy the fourth and fifth places.

Belgium continued at the top, increasing their advantage over France (2nd, unchanged) following UEFA EURO qualifying wins over Kazakhstan and Scotland.

The next FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking will be published on 25 July 2019, six days after the Africa Cup of Nations.