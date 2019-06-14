Fatawu Dauda Express Delight After Winning League With Enyimba Fc

Ghanaian goalkeeper, Fatawu Dauda has expressed his delight after helping Nigeria side Enyimba Fc to clinch the league title for the just ended season.

The Nigerian giants recorded a 3-0 triumph over Akwa United on Wednesday which resulted in them winning the league title. This is the 3rd trophy the player has won in the past 5 years.

In a Twitter post in the last 24 hours, the former Obuasi Ashanti Gold shot-stopper acknowledged Allah whiles citing that winning trophies is his portion.

Meanwhile, the Fatawu Dauda has hinted that he might be leaving Enyimba fc in the summer transfer window. Reports suggest that he is wanted by some clubs in South Africa and could make a return into the PSL if an agreement is reached.