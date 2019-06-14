Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Are Muslims Victims Or Promoters Of Terrorism?...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
14.06.2019 Football News

Real Madrid Unveil Eden Hazard At Santiago Bernabéu After Completing Move Chelsea [PHOTOS]

By DAILY MAIL
REAL MADRID PRESIDENT AND EDEN HAZARD
1 HOUR AGO FOOTBALL NEWS
REAL MADRID PRESIDENT AND EDEN HAZARD

Real Madrid have unveiled star signing Eden Hazard at the Santiago Bernabéu following his big-money move from Chelsea.

The player told reporters that he had ‘fulfilled his dream’ as he appeared before a packed stadium in Madrid’s famous white jersey.

614201913006 txobrfdq5l hazreal

Hazard completed the obligatory keepy-up session with very little fuss after which he did a lap of the huge stadium, kicking ceremonial footballs into the crowd as he went.

614201913007 h41o266fea hazreal1

He then stopped for a couple of selfies, initially with him pointing at the Real Madrid badge before obliging the fans’ request of kissing the badge.

“My aim is to enjoy myself out there an win matches of course because at Real Madrid we have to win as many titles as possible. Hopefully, I can write a new page at Real Madrid,” Hazard said.

“To be honest, I was focused with Chelsea last season but I know Real Madrid’s last season was full of highs and lows but that’s normal everywhere. The hunger to win titles now is greater, I hope I can help.”

“A player can always improve, there’s no peak, there’s always room for improvement. I am sure, thanks to training and playing well, we will all improve. I can improve and being here can make me be a better player.”

614201913008 vaqduhgtsn hazreal2

This season could be a defining one for Real after a disappointing campaign last time out, with many people sensing another era of the ‘Galacticos’.

However, Hazard is staying grounded, stating that although he hopes to be considered one someday, he doesn’t see himself as a Galactico just yet.

“Galactico? No, I’m not. maybe one day I’d like to be considered a Galactico but now I am Eden Hazard. It’s a new chapter and I need to start freshly but I think I am a very good player but not yet a galactic.”

614201913009 sxnaredq5k hazreal3

The player signed a five-year deal with Real in a deal that is reported to be in excess of £88m.

The deal could reach or exceed £130m with the agreement of “significant” add ons.

Belgium captain, Hazard had one year left on his current deal with the Stamford Bridge club and had consistently expressed his desire to move to the Spanish capital.

Real Madrid had also been a long-time admirer of the forward, with manager Zinedine Zidane, expressing his appreciation for the player on numerous occasions.

614201913010 g30n1r5ddx hazreal4

614201913011 j5eq27t2gb hazreal5

Madrid approached Chelsea over the possibility of a transfer last summer but the Blues were unwilling to lose their star player.

They managed to however sign Hazard’s then-teammate at both club and international level, goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

614201913012 qulxoca443 hazreal6

614201913013 n6ium8x432 hazreal7

Hazard scored 21 goals and created 17 more as Chelsea finished third in the league and reached the finals of the Carabao Cup and the Europa League, winning the latter.

Following the Europa League final in which he scored twice and created one more as Chelsea beat Arsenal 4-1 in the Europa League final, the player said it was his wish to leave Stamford Bridge.

“I think it is goodbye, but in football, you never know,” the 28-year-old said after the final whistle in Baku.

TOP STORIES

Be Vigilant At Fuel Pumps — GSA To Drivers

10 hours ago

CJ Orders Closure Of Adjabeng Court 2

11 hours ago

body-container-line