Women’s World Cup: South Africa Captain Janine Van Wyk Disappointed After Losing To China

Captain for the South African Women’s National team, Janine Van Wyk has described the team’s 1-0 defeat to China in the 2019 Women’s World Cup on Thursday evening as disappointing.

A determined side fielded by head coach Desiree Ellis could not get the job done in their second outing in the tournament as they fell flat on their back courtesy a 40th-minute striker from Chinese attacker Li Ying. The loss has put the Banyana Banyana in danger of being eliminated from the tournament pending their last Group B match against Germany.

Speaking in a post-match interview on the day, Captain Janine Van Wyk indicated that it is heartbreaking for the team especially when they played their hearts out in search of a victory.

“It's disappointing for us to walk away with defeat after a hard-fought game. A lack of concentration led to a goal. It was pretty equal. We knew it was going to be a tough match against a Chinese team”, she said.

The veteran added, “We could not have done more. I can just say it was a fantastic performance from every single player”.

Per the format of the tournament, four teams that place 3rd in their group will have a chance to progress into the knockout stage. This means that the Banyana Banyana still have hopes of making into past the Group phase.

They will, however, need to convincingly defeat Germany on Monday, June 17, 2019, and hope that results from the other matches go in their favour.