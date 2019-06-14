Women's World Cup: South Africa On The Brink Of Elimination After Losing 1-0 To China

The Banyana Banyana of South Africa is on the brink of been booted out of the 2019 Women’s World Cup currently ongoing in France after succumbing to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of China on Thursday, June 13, 2019.

A pulsating match between the two teams only saw one goal with just little to separate the sides who played their hearts out in search of a first 3 points at the tournament.

China’s playmaker, Li Ying scored for her side on the 40th minute through a set piece following a lapse of concentration for the Banyana Banyana. All efforts by the African side proved futile with the match ending 1-0 in favour of the Asians.

This is the second successive loss for South Africa who lost their opening match of the tournament to Spain. It appears their first appearance at the world cup might come to an abrupt end at the Group phase.

Nonetheless, the format of the tournament means they are not yet eliminated, with four third-placed teams having a chance of qualifying to the knockout phase after all group matches are played.

They now have to beat Germany by a higher goal margin and hope that results from the other last round of group matches go in their favour.