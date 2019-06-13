NC Special Cup: Ashgold Eyes Victory Over Karela On Sunday

Obuasi Ashantigold coach, Kjetil Zacharriason, and his charges are determined to defeat Karela United in their semi-final clash of the Normalisation Committee Special Competition Tier 1 in Obuasi on Sunday.

The CEO of Ashgold, Frederick Acheampong, says that his club would approach the game with all seriousness, knowing the strength of their opponents.

“Our ambition is to win on Sunday against Karela. They are a very strong team. We are taking this game very seriously. We beat them 1-0 at Obuasi last year but it was a very difficult game. The coach and his players are very focused and confident,” he told Graphic Sports Online.

Mr Acheampong said he was hopeful that the return of some injured players would be key for his team in this all-important fixture.

“Against Karela, we hope to see the return of Richard Djodi and Mark Agyekum who picked up slight injuries in the game against New Edubiase and missed the game against Medeama SC,” he noted.

The winner of the encounter will meet the winner of the other semi-final match between Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko.

The winner of the final will represent the nation in next season’s Confederation of African Football (CAF) Champions League.

Ashgold topped Group A ahead of Asante Kotoko with 23 points, while Karela United finished second in Group B with 27 points.