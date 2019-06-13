Modern Ghana logo

13.06.2019 Football News

Watch The Full Presentation Of Eden Hazard At Real Madrid [VIDEO]

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
JUN 13, 2019 FOOTBALL NEWS

Belgium forward, Eden Hazard has officially joined Real Madrid from Chelsea in the ongoing transfer window.

The 28-year-old was presented to the supporters of the club at the Estadio Bernabeu on Thursday evening.

The La Liga side signed the former Lille forward £150m from the Premier League side Chelsea on a five years deal.

Hazard won two Premier League titles, two Europa Leagues, one FA Cup and one League Cup.

He is expected to earn £19,200,000 a year.
Full video below...

