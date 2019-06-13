13.06.2019 Football News Watch The Full Presentation Of Eden Hazard At Real Madrid [VIDEO] By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah JUN 13, 2019 FOOTBALL NEWS Belgium forward, Eden Hazard has officially joined Real Madrid from Chelsea in the ongoing transfer window.The 28-year-old was presented to the supporters of the club at the Estadio Bernabeu on Thursday evening.The La Liga side signed the former Lille forward £150m from the Premier League side Chelsea on a five years deal.Hazard won two Premier League titles, two Europa Leagues, one FA Cup and one League Cup.He is expected to earn £19,200,000 a year.Full video below... Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Staff Writer
Watch The Full Presentation Of Eden Hazard At Real Madrid [VIDEO]
Belgium forward, Eden Hazard has officially joined Real Madrid from Chelsea in the ongoing transfer window.
The 28-year-old was presented to the supporters of the club at the Estadio Bernabeu on Thursday evening.
The La Liga side signed the former Lille forward £150m from the Premier League side Chelsea on a five years deal.
Hazard won two Premier League titles, two Europa Leagues, one FA Cup and one League Cup.
He is expected to earn £19,200,000 a year.
Full video below...