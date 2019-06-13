Opta Facts Premier League 2019-20: Matchday 1

Liverpool v Norwich City

- This will be the first time that Liverpool and Norwich have met since a nine-goal thriller at Carrow Road in January 2016, which the Reds prevailed 5-4. Sébastien Bassong had scored an equaliser to make it 4-4 in the 92nd minute before Adam Lallana netted the winner on 94:18.

- Liverpool are unbeaten in their last 12 matches with Norwich City (all in the Premier League), winning 10 and drawing two while scoring three times the number of goals as the Canaries in these matches (39-13).

- Norwich City have only lost more Premier League games against Manchester United (12) than they have against Liverpool (11), but they have conceded more goals in the Premier League against the Reds than any other side (45).

- On the only previous occasion that Liverpool started a league season at home against Norwich City, the Reds won the top-flight league title ahead of Manchester City in 2nd (1976-77). Liverpool beat Norwich 1-0 at Anfield on MD1 that season.

- Liverpool haven’t lost on MD1 of a Premier League season since a 0-3 away defeat to West Bromwich Albion in 2012-13. Since then they have won five and drawn one of their six PL openers.

- Norwich City have won just one season-opening league match in the last 16 seasons (W1D8 L7) – this was in 2016-17 in the Championship against Blackburn Rovers (4-1).

Bournemouth v Sheffield United

- This will be the first competitive meeting between Bournemouth and Sheffield United since February 2013, while both sides were competing in League One. The Blades won 1-0 away from home.

- Bournemouth and Sheffield United have met in the second, third and fourth tiers of English League football, but this will be their first-ever top-flight league meeting.

- On the only previous occasion that Bournemouth and Sheffield United played one another on the opening matchday of a league season, Sheffield United were relegated from the second tier that campaign (1987-88).

- Sheffield United have won each of their last eight competitive meetings with Bournemouth. They’ve also won each of their last five away games against the Cherries in all competitions.

Burnley v Southampton

- This is the second successive Premier League season that Burnley and Southampton have met one another on MD1. Southampton hosted Burnley last season on the opening weekend and they drew 0-0.

- Burnley are unbeaten in their last five competitive meetings with Southampton (all in the Premier League), winning twice and drawing three times.

- The last five Premier League meetings between Burnley and Southampton have produced just six goals (four for Burnley, two for Southampton).

- Southampton haven’t won their opening Premier League fixture in a season since 2013-14 when they defeated West Bromwich Albion away (1-0). They have since lost one and drawn the last four MD1 matches they have played.

Crystal Palace v Everton

- Everton are unbeaten in their last nine Premier League meetings with Crystal Palace; winning four and drawing five.

- Crystal Palace have won just one of their previous 10 Premier League matches against Everton at Selhurst Park; this coming in October 1994 thanks to a solitary Andy Preece goal (1-0).

- On the only previous occasion that Crystal Palace and Everton played each other on the opening matchday of a league season, Crystal Palace won 2-1 at Goodison Park but ended the season bottom of the league (Premier League 1997-98).

Leicester City v Wolverhampton Wanderers

- Leicester City’s first home game and Wolverhampton Wanderers’ first away game in the Premier League last season was in this fixture at the King Power Stadium on MD2. Leicester City prevailed 2-0.

- The last meeting between these Leicester and Wolves was in January 2019, with Wolverhampton Wanderers winning 4-3 at Molineux thanks to a last-minute winner from Diogo Jota.

- In their 4-3 victory over Leicester in January, Diogo Jota became the first Wolves player to score a top-flight hat-trick since John Richards in October 1977 (also against Leicester

City). He also became the second Portuguese player to score a Premier League hat-trick after Cristiano Ronaldo.

- The last time that Leicester and Wolves met on the opening matchday of a league season was in 1934-35 (1-1 draw at Leicester City) – that season, the Foxes were relegated from the top-flight.

Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa

- Tottenham Hotspur will start a league season at home for the first time since 2010, following eight successive seasons with an away match to start their league campaign.

- Aston Villa have won just one of their last 17 competitive meetings with Tottenham Hotspur (W1 D3 L13); this coming in a 1-0 victory at White Hart Lane in April 2015 thanks to a first-half Cristian Benteke goal.

- Tottenham’s Harry Kane has scored four goals in five Premier League appearances against Aston Villa, including two goals in their last such meeting: a 2-0 win for Spurs at Villa Park in March 2016.

Watford v Brighton & Hove Albion

- This is the second successive season that Watford have hosted Brighton & Hove Albion on MD1 of a Premier League season. Watford defeated the Seagulls 2-0 at Vicarage Road last August thanks to a Roberto Pereyra double.

- Watford haven’t lost their opening league game of the season since 2006-07 (1-2 away at Everton) – they have since won six and drawn six of their opening league games in the last 12 seasons.

- Brighton have failed to score in five of their last seven competitive matches against Watford; including in both matches last season.

- Brighton & Hove Albion have won just one of their opening league fixtures to a top-flight season; this was in 1980-81 (2-0 v Wolverhampton Wanderers). They have lost three and drawn two of the other five.

West Ham United v Manchester City

- The reigning Premier League champions have only lost their opening match of the next league season on two previous occasions: Leicester City in 2016-17 (1-2 away at Hull City) and Chelsea in 2017-18 (2-3 at home to Burnley).

- Manchester City have won their last seven competitive matches against West Ham United with a combined scoreline of 23-3 in their favour.

- Manchester City have won more competitive games at the London Stadium against West Ham than any other away team (4).

- Manchester City have scored 17 goals against West Ham at the London Stadium; eight more goals than any other opposition side away at the Hammers in this ground.

- Sergio Aguero has scored six goals on MD1 of previous Premier League seasons; more than any player still playing in the Premier League. The only players with more MD1 goals in Premier League history are Wayne Rooney (8), Alan Shearer (8), Frank Lampard (8) and Teddy Sheringham (7).

Manchester United v Chelsea

- This will be the first meeting between these Manchester United and Chelsea on MD1 of a league season since 2004-05 when Jose Mourinho took charge of his first-ever Premier League match and Chelsea prevailed 1-0 thanks to an Eiður Guðjohnsen goal. Chelsea went on to win the league title that season.

- Manchester United have won just two of their last 13 Premier League meetings with Chelsea (W2 D6 L5) but are unbeaten in six home games against them in the competition (W2 D4 L0).

- Manchester United won just seven points in 10 matches against the ‘big six’ in the Premier League last season; the fewest of the ‘big six’ clubs alongside Tottenham Hotspur (also 7).

- Manchester United have lost more Premier League games (18) and conceded more Premier League goals (71) against Chelsea than they have against any other team.

- The last time that Manchester United played Chelsea at home on the opening matchday of a league season was in 1958-59. United won 5-2 with Bobby Charlton scoring a hat-trick.

Newcastle United v Arsenal

- Arsenal have won 12 of their last 13 competitive fixtures against Newcastle United, losing only once in this run: 1-2 at St James’ Park in April 2018

- The last time that these two clubs met on MD1 of a Premier League season was back in 2011-12 when Newcastle and Arsenal played out a 0-0 draw at St James’ Park.

- In fact, the above fixture was the last time that Arsenal played an away game on the opening matchday of a league season. This will be the first time in eight seasons that Arsenal haven’t opened a league campaign with a match at the Emirates Stadium.

- Arsenal have lost four of their last six matches on the opening matchday of a Premier League season: 1-3 at home to Aston Villa in 2013-14, 0-2 at home to West Ham in 2015-16, 3-4 at home to Liverpool in 2016-17 and 0-2 at home to Manchester City in 2018-19.

- Newcastle haven’t won their opening league game of a season since 2012-13 (2-1 at home to Tottenham Hotspur). Since then, they have lost five and drawn one of their MD1 matches in the last six seasons, including one game in the Championship