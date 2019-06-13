Premier League Fixtures 2019-20: Man United Face Chelsea On Opening Day

Manchester United face Chelsea in a crunch opening clash in the 2019-20 Premier League season, while newly-promoted Norwich City begin their campaign with a difficult trip to Liverpool.

The sides meet at Old Trafford on Sunday, August 11, two days after Daniel Farke’s Norwich tackle the ominous task of containing Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane at Anfield.

Aston Villa mark their return to the top-flight with a trip to Tottenham, while fellow promoted side Sheffield United travel to Bournemouth.

Champions Manchester City begin their defence with a home clash with West Ham, with Newcastle welcoming Arsenal to St James’ Park.

The Premier League will feature a short winter break in February for the first time, with fixtures staggered over a two-week period to ensure each team gets a week off.

The season’s curtain-raiser takes place on August 4 as Manchester City face Liverpool in the Charity Shield at Wembley Stadium.

OPENING DAY FIXTURES