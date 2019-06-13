African Giant Rayon Sports Sign Ghanaian International Olokwei Commodore

Rwandan side, Rayon Sports FC has completed the capture of Ghanaian midfielder Olokwei Commodore following successful negotiations in the past week.

The midfielder who is said to be a prospect for the future has been on trial with the club since the last two weeks and after impressing his new employers, they have decided to tie him down with a contract.

In a Twitter post on the club’s official handle, they have announced that they have signed the player for the next 2 years.

Rayon Sports is currently preparing for a busy campaign in the 2019/2020 season where they will be competing in the CAF Champions League. The signing of the player according to the club is to strengthen their squad in anticipation of the season ahead.