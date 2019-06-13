Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Are Muslims Victims Or Promoters Of Terrorism?...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
13.06.2019 Players Abroad

African Giant Rayon Sports Sign Ghanaian International Olokwei Commodore

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
African Giant Rayon Sports Sign Ghanaian International Olokwei Commodore

Rwandan side, Rayon Sports FC has completed the capture of Ghanaian midfielder Olokwei Commodore following successful negotiations in the past week.

The midfielder who is said to be a prospect for the future has been on trial with the club since the last two weeks and after impressing his new employers, they have decided to tie him down with a contract.

In a Twitter post on the club’s official handle, they have announced that they have signed the player for the next 2 years.

Rayon Sports is currently preparing for a busy campaign in the 2019/2020 season where they will be competing in the CAF Champions League. The signing of the player according to the club is to strengthen their squad in anticipation of the season ahead.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo News Writer
TOP STORIES

Akufo-Addo Gov’t Is Testing Our Pulse — Armah Kofi Buah

6 hours ago

BECE Candidate Delivers Baby Girl Shortly After English Pape...

8 hours ago

body-container-line