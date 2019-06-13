Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Are Muslims Victims Or Promoters Of Terrorism?...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
13.06.2019 Football News

Manchester United vs Chelsea Headlines 2019/2020 Premier League Opening Day Fixtures

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Manchester United vs Chelsea Headlines 2019/2020 Premier League Opening Day Fixtures

The fixtures for the 2019/2020 Premier League were released earlier on Thursday, with the biggest tie of the opening week seeing Manchester United host Chelsea.

Champions Manchester City will begin their quest for a third successive title with a tricky tie away at West Ham, while Arsenal also face a dicey encounter away at Newcastle United.

Last season’s runners up Liverpool host newly promoted Norwich City in what will be the first game of the season, with Spurs also kicking off at home against another newly promoted side Aston Villa.

See the full Gameweek 1 Fixtures below:
Friday, 9 August 2019
Liverpool v Norwich City
Saturday, 10 August 2019
West Ham v Man City
AFC Bournemouth v Sheffield United
Burnley v Southampton
Crystal Palace v Everton
Leicester City v Wolves
Watford v Brighton
Spurs v Aston Villa
Sunday, 11 August 2019
Newcastle United v Arsenal
Man Utd v Chelsea

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Staff Writer
TOP STORIES

Akufo-Addo Gov’t Is Testing Our Pulse — Armah Kofi Buah

2 hours ago

BECE Candidate Delivers Baby Girl Shortly After English Pape...

4 hours ago

body-container-line