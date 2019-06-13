Manchester United vs Chelsea Headlines 2019/2020 Premier League Opening Day Fixtures
By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
The fixtures for the 2019/2020 Premier League were released earlier on Thursday, with the biggest tie of the opening week seeing Manchester United host Chelsea.
Champions Manchester City will begin their quest for a third successive title with a tricky tie away at West Ham, while Arsenal also face a dicey encounter away at Newcastle United.
Last season’s runners up Liverpool host newly promoted Norwich City in what will be the first game of the season, with Spurs also kicking off at home against another newly promoted side Aston Villa.
See the full Gameweek 1 Fixtures below: Friday, 9 August 2019 Liverpool v Norwich City Saturday, 10 August 2019 West Ham v Man City AFC Bournemouth v Sheffield United Burnley v Southampton Crystal Palace v Everton Leicester City v Wolves Watford v Brighton Spurs v Aston Villa Sunday, 11 August 2019 Newcastle United v Arsenal Man Utd v Chelsea
See the full Gameweek 1 Fixtures below:
Friday, 9 August 2019
Liverpool v Norwich City
Saturday, 10 August 2019
West Ham v Man City
AFC Bournemouth v Sheffield United
Burnley v Southampton
Crystal Palace v Everton
Leicester City v Wolves
Watford v Brighton
Spurs v Aston Villa
Sunday, 11 August 2019
Newcastle United v Arsenal
Man Utd v Chelsea