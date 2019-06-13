CAS Set Date For Kwesi Nyantakyi's Appeal On FIFA Life Time Ban

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has set a date to hear Kwesi Nyantakyi to appeal his lifetime ban for corruption.

According to the court, the hearing is on July 4 whiles the verdicts typically follow within a few months.

The former FIFA Council Member was filmed accepting $65,000 in cash from an undercover reporter posing as businessmen seeking favours in June last year.

Mr Nyantakyi resigned days before the 2018 World Cup as the senior vice president of Confederation of African Football and president of the Ghana Football Association.

The former Ghana FA president also left FIFA’s ruling committee, which paid an annual $250,000 stipend. He was one of Africa’s elected delegates since 2016.

FIFA’s ethics committee found him guilty last October on charges of bribery, corruption, and conflict of interest. Nyantakyi was also fined 500,000 Swiss francs ($504,000).

However, Mr Nyantakyi filed a case at CAS challenging his lifetime ban.