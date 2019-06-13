AFCON 2019: Dan Kwaku Yeboah Rubbishes Black Stars $80,000 Appearance Fee Claims

The Spokesperson of the Black Stars and the Normalisation Committee of the Football Association, Dan Kwaku Yeboah has denied claims that an amount of $80,000 will be paid to Black Stars players each as appearance fee for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Reports has emerged that the said amount will be paid to the players after reaching an agreement with the country's Sports Ministry.

However, Dan Kwaku Yeboah has urged the public to disregard such claims, insisting there is no iota of truth in such publications.

"There is no iota of truth that each Black Stars player will earn $80000 as appearance fee for the 2019 AFCON," Dan Kwaku Yeboah told Kickgh.com.

"I can say with an authority that such publications are fake.

"I believe the media want to know the budget for the tournament, that is why such false publications are being spread," he ended.

The government is yet to announce the budget for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.