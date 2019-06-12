NC Special Cup: Equal Disbursement Of Gate Proceeds For Hearts & Kotoko Ahead Of Semifinal Clash

HEARTS OF OAK AND ASANTE KOTOKO

The GFA-NC after carefully considering the concerns raised by clubs and appeals over the disbursement of gate proceeds has decided to review the percentage stake of gate proceeds as follows;

Home Team : 45%

Away Team : 45%

GFA : 10%

Explaining the rationale behind the review, the GFA-NC has shown its commitment to empower local clubs to be self-sufficient in all aspects and this includes strategies that would generate enough income to invest back into the clubs.

The GFA-NC is of the view that without paying the key actors of football, the players, well, it would be very difficult to keep them in Ghana thereby creating a consistent, exciting and thriving league.

It is in this regard that the GFA-NC has reviewed the status quo and decided to give each team 45% of gate proceeds while the remaining 10% will be compensation for the NC.

Whilst encouraging clubs to be business oriented franchises, the GFA-NC also understands the challenges confronting teams.

The GFA-NC continues to operate an open door policy that stretches out its arms to all stakeholders, especially the football clubs, officials, the players and our valued media partners.