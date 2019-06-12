NC Special Cup: Equal Disbursement Of Gate Proceeds For Hearts & Kotoko Ahead Of Semifinal Clash
By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
HEARTS OF OAK AND ASANTE KOTOKO
The GFA-NC after carefully considering the concerns raised by clubs and appeals over the disbursement of gate proceeds has decided to review the percentage stake of gate proceeds as follows;
Home Team : 45% Away Team : 45% GFA : 10% Explaining the rationale behind the review, the GFA-NC has shown its commitment to empower local clubs to be self-sufficient in all aspects and this includes strategies that would generate enough income to invest back into the clubs.
The GFA-NC is of the view that without paying the key actors of football, the players, well, it would be very difficult to keep them in Ghana thereby creating a consistent, exciting and thriving league.
It is in this regard that the GFA-NC has reviewed the status quo and decided to give each team 45% of gate proceeds while the remaining 10% will be compensation for the NC.
Whilst encouraging clubs to be business oriented franchises, the GFA-NC also understands the challenges confronting teams.
The GFA-NC continues to operate an open door policy that stretches out its arms to all stakeholders, especially the football clubs, officials, the players and our valued media partners.
