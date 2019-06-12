MTN Invitational Golf Fiesta At Tema On Friday

Ghana's leading telecommunication giants, MTN Ghana is set for another landmark golf fiesta to come this Friday, June 14, when they host over 100 golfers of the creme de la creme at the Tema Country Golf Club.

The event, set to tee off at 11am otherwise known as the MTN Invitational Golf Tournament is strictly by invitation and the company intends to use the event to provide fuel to sustain the passion in their golf sponsorship portfolio.

Themed MTN Business, Your One-stop-shop for ICT Needs, MTN as a company emphasizes it's readiness to be a healthy partner of the sport and are prepared to help its growth.

Mr Emmanuel Gyasi, Business Segment Manager, MTN explained the company will be delighted to renew old acquaintances as well as welcome new golfers who will be participating in the one day tournament for the first time.

He further revealed the participation of the Board Chairman of MTN Ghana, Mr Ishmael Yamson and some top-level managerial executives of corporate Ghana.

According to Mr Gyasi, a huge surprise await all participating golfers and the prizes at stake include MTN devices, trophies and some other high-value MTN products for deserving winners.