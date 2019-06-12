Women's World Cup: Superb Oshoala Goal Helps Nigeria Beat South Korea

A brilliant goal by Barcelona forward Asisat Oshoala helped earn Nigeria a first win at the 2019 Women's World Cup - and all but end South Korea's hopes of reaching the last-16.

Nigeria went ahead when defender Kim Do-yeon volleyed past her own keeper.

Ex-Arsenal player Oshoala held off a defender before rounding the keeper to score Nigeria's second goal.

South Korea, who face Norway in their third and final group match on Monday, have yet to score or earn a point.