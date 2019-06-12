12.06.2019 Football News Women's World Cup: Superb Oshoala Goal Helps Nigeria Beat South Korea By Wires 1 HOUR AGO FOOTBALL NEWS A brilliant goal by Barcelona forward Asisat Oshoala helped earn Nigeria a first win at the 2019 Women's World Cup - and all but end South Korea's hopes of reaching the last-16.Nigeria went ahead when defender Kim Do-yeon volleyed past her own keeper.Ex-Arsenal player Oshoala held off a defender before rounding the keeper to score Nigeria's second goal.South Korea, who face Norway in their third and final group match on Monday, have yet to score or earn a point.
Women's World Cup: Superb Oshoala Goal Helps Nigeria Beat South Korea
A brilliant goal by Barcelona forward Asisat Oshoala helped earn Nigeria a first win at the 2019 Women's World Cup - and all but end South Korea's hopes of reaching the last-16.
Nigeria went ahead when defender Kim Do-yeon volleyed past her own keeper.
Ex-Arsenal player Oshoala held off a defender before rounding the keeper to score Nigeria's second goal.
South Korea, who face Norway in their third and final group match on Monday, have yet to score or earn a point.