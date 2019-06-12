DPS International Promotes Cycling For Good Health

Tema-based premiere learning institution, Delhi Public School (DPS) International, has organised a day's 'Cyclathon'.

The aim of the 'Cyclathon' organised on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at the forecourt of the School's campus and its environs was "to promote cycling for a greener environment and healthier life".

In all, 25 students accompanied by their teachers along with police escort, rode bicycles to the Busy Bee school in Bediako.

The team of cyclists covered a distance of 8 Kms.

The DPS International's team interacted with the students of Busy Bee School and educated them on the health, economic, social and environmental benefits of cycling.

After the education and interaction session, there were pledges from students of Busy Bee School to ride a bicycle as much as possible and encourage their peers and parents to do the same.

Aside from the cycling which was full of fun and provided an opportunity for DPS International's students to make friend with their hosts, Madam Tanya Thakwani, Proprietress of DPS International, also donated storybooks to Busy Bee.

Commenting on the cycling, Mrs Thakwani stated that "it was indeed heartwarming to see the young generation taking giant leaps towards promoting the benefits of cycling for noble causes of the conservation of the environment and leading a healthy life."

She added that "there is no doubt that the right education at DPS International Ghana grooms its students to be global citizens who also care for the environment."