AFCON 2019: Thomas Agyapong Hoping To Earn Experience After Making Black Stars Final Squad

Ghana midfielder, Thomas Agyepong is hoping to gather experience from his impending maiden Africa Cup of Nations tournament.

The Hibernian star was named in Ghana's final 23 man squad for the tournament in Egypt.

He is one of seven debutants named in Coach Kwesi Appiah’s squad for the tournament.

Having played just one game for Ghana in the qualifiers, Agyepong looks to be one of the favourites of Coach Appiah who could hand him a big opportunity when the tournament kicks start.

Agyepong, former captain of Ghana’s U-17 and U-23 team wants to learn more as he embarks on his first major tournament.

“As a player, you look forward to step-up in the next level of your career,” he spoke to TV3.

“I really want to be there, I really want to have the experience because this is my first time in a major tournament and as a young player to be part of it even if not to play a major part of it but to be part of it I think will be a great experience for me.

“As a young player graduating through the youth ranks and then coming to the senior team,” he added.

Ghana will play South Africa on Friday as part of their final preparations ahead of the tournament.

The Black Stars are in Group F alongside Benin, Guinea Bissau and reigning champions, Cameroon.

Ghana will land in Egypt on June 20.