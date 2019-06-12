Kotoko Notorious Supporter 'Seidu' Arrested In Connection With Kidnap Of Two Canadian Citizens

According to AshesGyamera.com , staunch Asante Kotoko supporter, Seidu Mba has been arrested by Police in connection with the kidnapping of Canadain citizens.

On Thursday, reports emerged that two Canadian citizens had been kidnapped in Kumasi.

The two young Canadians were on a university exchange program at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology [KNUST] in the city of Kumasi

Seidu, who was alleged to be part of the Delta Force squad that stormed the Kumasi High Court to manhandled a judge and free their members, has also been causing troubles at various stadiums and even chased away former Kotoko coach Zravdko Lugarusic from the club’s training grounds.

Asante Kotoko recently disassociated themselves from the notorious supporter.