AFCON 2019: Kwabena Yeboah Tips Ghana To Win AFCON

President of the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) Mr Kwabena Yeboah, is sure and confident that the Black Stars of Ghana will finally end their AFCON weight and win the cup in Egypt this year.

Ghana has not won the trophy since 1982 and hopes are high for them to break the long-standing record.

He is currently in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates where the team is preparing ahead of the 24-team biennial competition which kicks off in Egypt on June 21.

“Based on what I’ve witnessed from Head coach Kwasi Appiah when he named his 23-man squad for the tournament on Monday night with Majeed Waris and Ebenezer Ofori the notable names omitted from the Black Stars training I have no doubt that these boys will win the trophy," he said.

Black Stars final 23 for AFCON 2019

Goalkeepers

Richard Ofori (Maritzburg United, South Africa), Lawrence Ati- Zigi (Sochaux, Montbeliard, France), and Felix Annan (Asante Kotoko, Ghana).

Defenders

John Boye (Metz, France), Andy Yiadom (Reading, England, Abdul Baba Rahman (Reims, France), Lumor Agbenyenu (Goztepe A.S, Turkey), Kassim Nuhu, (Hoffeinham, Germany,) Jonathan Mensah (Columbus Crew SC, USA), Joseph Aidoo (Genk, Belguim), Joseph Attamah (Basaksehir, Turkey)

Midfielders

Mubarak Wakaso (Deportivo Alaves, Spain), Thomas Partey (Atletico Madrid, Spain), Kwadwo Asamoah (Internazionle, Italy), Thomas Agyepong (Hibernian, Scotland), Afriyie Acquah (Empoli, Italy), Andre Ayew ( Fenerbache, Turkey), Christian Atsu (Newcastle United, England), Samuel Owusu (Cukaricki, Serbia),

Strikers

Asamoah Gyan (Kayserispor, Turkey), Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace, England), Caleb Ekuban (Trabzonspor, Turkey and Kwabena Owusu (Leganes, Spain).