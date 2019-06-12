Cape Verde Gets Ready For First African Beach Games

The 1st Beach African Games in Sal, Cape Verde begin from 14/6/2019 to 23/6/2019.

The games site in Santa Maria Beach, Sal, Cape Verde. The facilities are almost ready.

His Excellency the president of the Republic of Cape Verde,

Jorge Carlos Fonseca, invites everyone to participate in the African beach games, Sal 2019 from 14 to 23 June.

CEO of Sal 2019, Yann Craven, said the African Beach Games are a new International Olympic Committee project, will feature beach versions of soccer, handball, volleyball, tennis (doubles and mixed doubles), freestyle football, 3×3 basketball. Others are athletics (Half Marathon), Karate (Kata), Coastal rowing (beach sprints), Kiteboard (kitefoil/ TT:R Boardercross) and Open Water Swimming (5km).

Craven said the competition, which will feature over 1000 athletes and 500 officials, will provide additional opportunities for federations to expand their roles by incorporating and starting new initiatives which offers potential athletes new experience and challenge.

“Just like the All Africa Games and the Africa Youth Games, this is a new game. The idea is to give the young African elite athletes the platform to participate in some of the new and exciting sports like Kiteboard, coastal rowing, freestyle football and traditional beach sports like volleyball, soccer handball

Ghana will participate in karate-do kata, basketball, freestyle football and beach volleyball with eight athletes. The first batch of Team Ghana departed Accra on Tuesday, they were led by chef du mission, Lawyer Stephen Asante Bekoe and press officer Mike Okuley.

Team Ghana is sponsored by the GOC, Toyota Ghana, Ashfoam and Ghana Gas.

Lesotho will be represented by two athletes, namely Jobo Khatoane and Lineo Chaka, who will both be competing in the Half-Marathon athletics event. Lineo has been included as a late replacement for Mamorallo Tjoka, who was withdrawn

Good luck to all participants